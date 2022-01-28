Find out which areas in Yorkshire are the easiest to pass your driving test

According to Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) data shows that in Yorkshire and the Humber, 103,837 learner drivers took a test between April 2020 and September 2021, with 50,563 (48.7) per cent passing, which was the third lowest pass rate in England and Wales.

The highest was Wales at 57 per cent, while the lowest was the West Midlands at 45.1 per cent.

The Coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out.

On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across the United Kingdom, but some test centres have far higher pass rates than others

In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 tests were conducted across the country, with half of drivers (217,000) passing.

The most recent figures available for this year, covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase in the volume of tests carried out.

Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

The top pass rate was Beverley at 75 per cent, where nine of the 12 candidates passed.

It was followed by Whitby, where 118 of 191 candidates passed (61.8 per cent) and Malton, where 137 of 227 students were successful (60.4 per cent).

On the other hand, Leeds was ranked as the hardest place to pass your test in Yorkshire, where over 7,000 tests were taken and just 40.4 per cent passed.

Sheffield (Handsworth) followed in second, where 2965 of 7129 candidates passed (41.6 per cent), with Doncaster in third with 43.1 per cent.

Harrogate (Knaresborough) was ranked 8th in Yorkshire, where 2136 of 3849 candidates were successful (55.5%).

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.