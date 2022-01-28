Ripon pupils raise over £3,500 for Cancer Research UK

Pupils as young as four and as old as 13 put on their fancy dress costumes and prepared to take on Cancer by walking, jogging or running around the school grounds in aid of Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving scheme.

While completing laps of the field, pupils had to overcome numerous obstacles set out by the school’s ever adventurous Games department.

Pupils from Cundall Manor School near Ripon have raised over £3,500 for Cancer Research UK after completing laps of the school’s grounds

Louise Bessey, Assistant Head and organiser of the event said: “I am so proud of all the children for raising such a large sum of money for such a fantastic cause.

"Nearly all of us know someone who has been affected by cancer and we all have our reasons as to why we want to help this charity.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is fantastic initiative which is inspires many children and adults to raise millions of pounds to aid vital research.

Amanda Kirby, Cundall Manor’s Headmistress, added: “We are all aware of the fantastic work that charities like Cancer Research do.