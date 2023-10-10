Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of the A59 between Skipton and Harrogate is now undergoing work and will be closed while the road is being resurfaced.

The revised route and timetable will operate between October 14 and November 11, due to closure of the A59 road at Kex Gill.

Buses will now temporarily run via Otley and Ilkley, but will not be calling at Blubberhouses or Bolton Bridge until the work is complete.

The closure will affect residents in the Dales relying on the service, which has been described as a “lifeline” to rural areas.

The usual route and timetable will resume when the roadworks have finished, which is currently expected to be on Sunday, November 12.

Helen Flynn, executive director at Nidd Plus, said:”It is just a bit of pain for a long term gain.

“Yes, it is inconvenient, but we understand the prize at the end of all this.

“It's encouraging that work is already underway and all part of making that route better for everyone.”

The new temporary bus will now be departing from Harrogate Bus Station at 9.30am and 3.30pm, and from Skipton Bus Station at 11am and 5pm.

The bus will be stopping at Harrogate Bus Station, Otley Grove Hill Park, Ilkley Skipton Road, Chelker Reservoir, Overdale, Embsay Road Junction, The Bailey, Skipton High Street and Skipton Bus Station.