Pateley Show 2023, which attracted more than 15,000 visitors, was organised by a dedicated team who introduced more reasons to bring the whole family in what was described as “a spectacular day for all”.

Pateley Show 2023 welcomed families by organising additional facilities for children, which included kids’ entertainment, special facilities and fun activities to keep the little ones happy.

Martin Smith, chairman, said: “It’s a good family day out for all the family, and that’s how it should be.

Pictured: Thor Atkinson and his son nine year old sone Frankie Atkinson with their prize winning British Blonde called Plato.

“I was incredibly pleased with how it all went.

"We are not sure of attendance figures but it felt busier than ever.

“We’d talked about moving the show to the Sunday for some time, breaking the Monday tradition.

“Times change and we have to move on.

Pictured: Emily Wood - eleven, and her sister Bethany - nine, with one of their Jersey cows from Ravenfield Jerseys, in East Yorkshire.

“It just makes sense to make it easier for people with families.

"The car parks were full and everything went down really well.”

Though the weather had a rocky start, the forecast quickly cleared and remained dry for day-trippers.

“The forecast, which can be disheartening, is always a major factor,” he said.

“Even with the bad forecast it held off and just got better as the day went on.

“We appreciate that people come despite and are prepared for anything, which is just fantastic.”

The organisers, who pride themselves on bringing together a diverse variety of produce, welcome back some familiar faces and exhibit new traders each year.

Competitors anticipated the awards while crowds were entertained by individual attractions which took place during the show’s back to back schedule.

“Our main attraction went down tremendously, it really entertained the crowds,” Martin said.

“Our vintage tractor display looked outstanding, we had almost 70 tractors that really attracted attention, it was really spectacular.

“We even had a butchery demonstration that was relatively new.

“I popped my head in during the session, it was absolutely crammed.

“They butchered a cow this year and auctioned the beef afterwards. Pateley Pantry did an excellent job.”

The team work all year round to create one of the dales’ biggest and longest standing celebrations, one which boasts local business and brings the community closer.

The team are now getting the landscape back to normal, and are already working on ideas going forward into 2024.

Martin said: “There’s no ‘I’ in team, as they say.

“Without everyone doing their part it wouldn’t happen.

“Everyone really pulls together and works very hard.

“We have an amazing team.”

Sue Monk, the show’s secretary described the day as a “fabulous” way to welcome families “now that our show has officially moved to a Sunday”.

She said: “A big thank you to all our visitors, exhibitors, competitors, judges, sponsors, committee members, stewards and volunteer supporters – without them the show couldn’t take place.