Christmas timetable for bus services across Harrogate district are revealed
The Harrogate Bus Company has released its Christmas timetable to help customers plan for the festive season.
The current timetables will continue for all services run by The Harrogate Bus Company until Friday, December 23 and then the following alterations will be in place...
Saturday 24 - Saturday times with last buses around 7pm
Christmas Day - No buses
Boxing Day - Boxing Day timetables on the 1C, 36, and X98
Tuesday 27 - buses running to Sunday times
Wednesday 28 - buses running to Saturday times
59 not running
X6 will run to a normal Monday to Friday timetable
Thursday 29 - buses running to Saturday times
59 not running
X6 will run to a normal Monday to Friday timetable
Friday 30 - buses running to Saturday times
59 not running
X6 will run to a normal Monday to Friday timetable
Saturday 31 - buses running to Saturday times, with last buses around 7pm
New Years Day - no buses
Monday 2 - Sunday buses
Tuesday 3 - buses return to normal
For the rest of the Christmas period, all of their buses will be running as normal, using their usual routes.
Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve last buses:
1
8pm - Harrogate to Knaresborough
8.29pm - Knaresborough to Harrogate
Additional journeys will operate in the evening:
8.05pm – Harrogate to Starbeck, Broughton Way
8.25pm – Harrogate to Starbeck, Broughton Way
8.45pm – Harrogate to Starbeck, Broughton Way
1A
7.40pm – Harrogate to Aspin
7.58pm – Aspin to Harrogate
1B
8pm – Harrogate to Eastfield
8.18pm - Eastfield to Harrogate
1C
7.20pm – Harrogate to Carmires
7.39pm – Carmires to Harrogate
2A
8.10pm – Harrogate to Bilton circular
2B
7.40pm – Harrogate to to Bilton circular
3
7.55pm – Harrogate to Jennyfield circular
36
6.45pm – Leeds to Ripon
7.35pm – Harrogate to Ripon
7.15pm – Leeds to Harrogate then Starbeck
7.45pm – Leeds to Harrogate then Starbeck
8.15pm – Leeds to Harrogate then Starbeck
6.45pm – Ripon to Leeds
7.20pm – Harrogate to Leeds
7.15pm – Ripon to Harrogate then Starbeck
7.45pm – Ripon to Harrogate then Starbeck
8.15pm – Ripon to Harrogate then Starbeck
7
6.20pm – Harrogate to Leeds
7.20pm – Harrogate to Wetherby
7pm – Leeds to Harrogate
X98 and X99
6.49pm – Deighton Bar to Leeds
6.59pm – Wetherby to Leeds
6.53pm – Leeds to Wetherby then Deighton Bar
Flyer A2
5.25pm – Bradford to Harrogate
6.12pm – Leeds Bradford Airport to Harrogate
6.30pm – Bradford to Leeds Bradford Airport
6.55pm – Harrogate to Leeds Bradford Airport and Bradford
7.27pm – Leeds Bradford Airport to Bradford
All other services will operate as normal.
For more information and timetables, visit https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/harrogate/
You can also download the handy Transdev app by heading to https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/app