Christmas timetable for bus services across Harrogate district are revealed

The current timetables will continue for all services run by The Harrogate Bus Company until Friday, December 23 and then the following alterations will be in place...

Saturday 24 - Saturday times with last buses around 7pm

The Harrogate Bus Company has released its Christmas timetable to help customers plan for the festive season

Christmas Day - No buses

Boxing Day - Boxing Day timetables on the 1C, 36, and X98

Tuesday 27 - buses running to Sunday times

Wednesday 28 - buses running to Saturday times

59 not running

X6 will run to a normal Monday to Friday timetable

Thursday 29 - buses running to Saturday times

59 not running

X6 will run to a normal Monday to Friday timetable

Friday 30 - buses running to Saturday times

59 not running

X6 will run to a normal Monday to Friday timetable

Saturday 31 - buses running to Saturday times, with last buses around 7pm

New Years Day - no buses

Monday 2 - Sunday buses

Tuesday 3 - buses return to normal

For the rest of the Christmas period, all of their buses will be running as normal, using their usual routes.

Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve last buses:

1

8pm - Harrogate to Knaresborough

8.29pm - Knaresborough to Harrogate

Additional journeys will operate in the evening:

8.05pm – Harrogate to Starbeck, Broughton Way

8.25pm – Harrogate to Starbeck, Broughton Way

8.45pm – Harrogate to Starbeck, Broughton Way

1A

7.40pm – Harrogate to Aspin

7.58pm – Aspin to Harrogate

1B

8pm – Harrogate to Eastfield

8.18pm - Eastfield to Harrogate

1C

7.20pm – Harrogate to Carmires

7.39pm – Carmires to Harrogate

2A

8.10pm – Harrogate to Bilton circular

2B

7.40pm – Harrogate to to Bilton circular

3

7.55pm – Harrogate to Jennyfield circular

36

6.45pm – Leeds to Ripon

7.35pm – Harrogate to Ripon

7.15pm – Leeds to Harrogate then Starbeck

7.45pm – Leeds to Harrogate then Starbeck

8.15pm – Leeds to Harrogate then Starbeck

6.45pm – Ripon to Leeds

7.20pm – Harrogate to Leeds

7.15pm – Ripon to Harrogate then Starbeck

7.45pm – Ripon to Harrogate then Starbeck

8.15pm – Ripon to Harrogate then Starbeck

7

6.20pm – Harrogate to Leeds

7.20pm – Harrogate to Wetherby

7pm – Leeds to Harrogate

X98 and X99

6.49pm – Deighton Bar to Leeds

6.59pm – Wetherby to Leeds

6.53pm – Leeds to Wetherby then Deighton Bar

Flyer A2

5.25pm – Bradford to Harrogate

6.12pm – Leeds Bradford Airport to Harrogate

6.30pm – Bradford to Leeds Bradford Airport

6.55pm – Harrogate to Leeds Bradford Airport and Bradford

7.27pm – Leeds Bradford Airport to Bradford

All other services will operate as normal.

For more information and timetables, visit https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/harrogate/

