Here are 25 fantastic pictures as Christmas festivities get underway in Harrogate
Christmas has well and truly arrived in Harrogate as thousands of people headed into town for its busiest weekend of the year so far.
The launch of Harrogate Christmas Fayre and a series of festive activities and family attractions drew residents and visitors to the town centre in their thousands.
The ten-day event, which offers festive shopping, food and entertainment, runs until Sunday, December 11 and there is plenty on offer for everyone.
Here are 25 brilliant pictures from the opening weekend of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre...