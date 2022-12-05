Here are 25 fantastic pictures as Christmas festivities get underway in Harrogate

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Harrogate as thousands of people headed into town for its busiest weekend of the year so far.

The launch of Harrogate Christmas Fayre and a series of festive activities and family attractions drew residents and visitors to the town centre in their thousands.

The ten-day event, which offers festive shopping, food and entertainment, runs until Sunday, December 11 and there is plenty on offer for everyone.

To find out more about the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, make sure you check out our guide

Here are 25 brilliant pictures from the opening weekend of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre...

1. Christmas in Harrogate Father Christmas and his helper Tinsel the Elf entertain the children in Santa's Grotto at the Cedar Court Hotel Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2. Christmas in Harrogate Jessica Phillips (aged six) enjoys a ride on the Victorian carousel in the Crescent Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. Christmas in Harrogate The Little Bird Made Artisan Market in the Valley Gardens was busy throughout the weekend Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Christmas in Harrogate Visitors to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre enjoying a ride on the ferris wheel which offers spectacular views of the town Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales