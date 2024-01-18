Arctic air, icy roads and dangerous driving: Severe weather warning as temperatures drop in the Harrogate district
Snow has fallen across Nidderdale, Ripon, and Harrogate and has rapidly turning to ice across as temperatures continue to drop.
Whilst the warning did not advise against travelling it stated temperatures ‘could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery’.
The UK is now in the grip of a cold plunge of Arctic air which has moved in from the north across the whole of the country.
The northerly airflow is also bringing very cold conditions for all, with snow showers to continue for some northern areas.
A number of National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for potentially disruptive snow and ice over the coming days.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Where and how much snow we will get will vary throughout the week and weather warnings could change quickly, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast for your region.
“There will be widespread frost this week, and we could see some fairly deep lying snow in parts of northern UK, and strong winds could result in drifting or blizzard conditions at times.
“The snow and ice will be disruptive and could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery.
“It will feel bitterly cold with daytime temperatures in the low single figures for many, and overnight temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 in many towns and cities, and it will be even colder in many rural areas.”
Stein Connelly, Head of Transport Resilience (Operations) at Transport Scotland said:
"This cold snap is already causing difficult driving conditions in the current warning areas, with further severe impacts anticipated.
“It’s important that anyone that has to travel during the warning period plans their journey in advance and allows extra time.
“If you have to travel, please drive to the conditions.
“Consider what kit you might need to keep in your car in the event of difficult conditions.
“Pedestrians should also be aware that pavements will be affected by ice, so make sure you use the appropriate footwear if you have to go out.”