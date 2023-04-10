Enabling work has been taking place over the last two months on the A1 at Wentbridge Viaduct but now the proper work is about to start – which will lead to a series of closures and delays.

National Highways, which runs the major road network across Yorkshire, is expected to complete work at the viaduct in the autumn, while the wider scheme at Wentedge Bridge will be complete by early next year. Narrow lanes have been installed and crossover points updated on the A1 between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge in preparation for the closures.

From April 11, there will be a series of overnight full and lane closures (day and night) in place to set up the traffic management for the contraflow. Then, from April 17, the southbound carriageway will be fully closed as the first phase of the works begins. Traffic travelling in both directions will be in contraflow on the northbound carriageway.

A statement from National Highways said: “These are essential works which will improve journeys on this important route and minimise disruption by reducing the number of works on this section of the A1 in the future.

“We do unfortunately expect some disruption while this is carried out. We apologise in advance to drivers and residents close to the work for disruption, and we thank them in advance for their patience.

“We strongly advise people planning to travel in this area to plan their journeys in advance and allow more time to reach their destination. We are working hard to keep traffic on our motorway network as much as possible; however, in instances when traffic needs to be diverted on to local roads, we are asking drivers to follow the fully signposted diversions.”

Closures

These are the closures that will be in place during the work:

April 11 to 14: The A1 northbound will be closed each night between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge. A fully signed diversion will be in place.

April 11 to 14: A1 southbound Lane 2 overnight closure between Ferrybridge and Barnsdale Bar.

April 12 to 16: Lane 2 northbound daytime closure

April 15 to 16: A1 southbound will be closed between Ferrybridge and Barnsdale Bar on both nights.

April 16: Lane 2 southbound daytime closure

April 17 onwards: Southbound carriageway fully closed

All overnight closures will run between 8pm and 6am the following morning.

Future phases will require traffic to run on the southbound carriageway, and then finally in single lanes in both directions. Details of these phases will be communicated as the scheme progresses.

Diversions

These are the diversion routes put in place by National Highways:

Northbound high sided vehicles, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35) - leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A6201 and onto A628 re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. The Environmental Weight Restriction for HGVs on A628 Ackworth, has been revoked during overnight closures of the A1. This is due to height restrictions on alternate route.

Northbound diversion, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35) - leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A639 re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. There are height restrictions on this route.

Northbound diversion - traffic on A1 up to Wadworth (junction 35) - leave junction 35 onto M18 and M62 to Ferrybridge Interchange.

