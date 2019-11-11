Two people killed in crash near Knaresborough - police issue statement

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a fatal collision on the A59 near Knaresborough this morning.

At 8.30am, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a grey Mercedes car and a white Scania HGV, which took place on the A59 between Flaxby and Goldsborough. The Mercedes car was travelling from the A1(M) towards Harrogate at the time of the collision.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could assist the investigation - and who hasn't already spoken to the police - to come forward. They would also like to hear from anyone who saw the grey Mercedes car travelling between the A1(M) and Goldsborough, and from anyone with dash-cam footage that may be relevant."

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident reference number 12190207840 when passing on information.