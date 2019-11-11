Harrogate NHS charity's calendar launch showcases the best of the region's views

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trusts Chairman Angela Schofield, and Chief Executive Steve Russell with the fundraising calendar.

Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, which raises funds to support Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, is launching the 2020 charity calendar which contains winning photos from across the areas where the Trust provides services: North Yorkshire, Leeds and the North East.

Other categories include communities, excellence every Time, healthcare, pride, and #teamHDFT (kindness, compassion, teamwork and friendship).

The calendar is funded and sponsored by Harrogate Harlow Private Healthcare Service – a private healthcare provider based at Harrogate District Hospital which invests its profits back into NHS services.

The winning photos, submitted as part of a competition earlier on this year, were judged by a panel made up of Trust staff, volunteers and Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity staff. Further winning images will also be picked from the submitted photos to be displayed across the Trust’s hospital and community sites, and will be announced early next year.

The winning photos cover a variety of well-known landmarks across the North of England, including Malham Cove, Leeds Corn Exchange, the Stray in Harrogate, Fountains Abbey and the Angel of the North. Winning submissions have been submitted by members of the public and Trust staff, and also include a photo of one of Harrogate District Hospital’s therapy dogs and community visits during sunset by one of the Trust’s community nurses.

Steve Russell, Chief Executive of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re delighted that our Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity’s 2020 calendar is launching, raising much needed funds for our charity.

“We were really excited when we launched the competition for the calendar’s photos, and are even more excited now that we’ve seen the entries and picked the winners. The photos are a reflection of the different areas across Yorkshire and the North East where we provide services, and encompass what we stand for; friendship, kindness, compassion and teamwork. We’re also looking forward to choosing submitted photos to be displayed across our sites.

“I hope as many people as possible can make a donation for the calendar, see the fantastic photos that have won, and help raise much needed funds to support NHS services.”