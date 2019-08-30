New Harrogate bus service to be launched this weekend

Harrogate Bus Company is launching a band new bus service on a new route from Harrogate to Knaresborough.

Called the 1D, it will travel along Knaresborough Road from this Sunday, September 1.



The new 1D service will run alongside the 1A, 1B and 1C along Knaresborough Road.

The difference is the route which will reflect some of the new housing developments in Knaresborough.



The 1D will run every hour to the new Pastures housing estate just outside the town along Boroughbridge Road.



The new service will run the same way as the 1A, 1B and 1C from Harrogate to Knaresborough bus station, from where it will head over to The Pastures.



All of Harrogate Bus Company buses on Knaresborough Road feature contactless payments, free WiFi, USB power and next stop announcements on board.



Describing itself as The Green Bus Company", Harrogate Bus Company is the only bus company along Knaresborough Road to offer low emission buses, with engines supercharged by Eminox emission-busting technology reducing harmful NOx emissions by up to 96%.

