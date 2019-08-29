Cut-price Harrogate bus offer for UCI cycling spectators

A new offer will save spectators in Harrogate pounds during the week of the UCI cycling championship - and there will be extra buses, too.

With thousands of cycling enthusiasts expected in Harrogate for the UCI Road World Championships, an advertising campaign by Harrogate Bus Company has started urging spectators to travel by bus to see the sports extravaganza.



The Bike Race 9 ticket is available to buy now ahead of the event, for £50 – less than £5.60 a day – on the free-to-download Transdev Go mobile app.



Extra 36 buses will be running during the busiest periods and there will be some timetable amendments on other local buses due to road closures.

And Harrogate Bus Company has also launched its own advice about bus travel during the UCIs at www.yorkshire2019travel.com

Glimpse of how Harrogate will look during UCIs​



Banners promoting the cut-price offer on the 36 bus, which runs between Leeds and Harrogate every 10 minutes, are now starting to appear on the sides of buses, sponsored by Harrogate Water, the official bottled water supplier to the UCI Road World Championships.



The Harrogate Bus Company’s CEO Alex Hornby said: “The 36 will be a lifeline for thousands of spectators during eight days of championship cycling and we are grateful to Harrogate Water for sponsoring this campaign, which will promote the service and help reduce congestion in the town.

“We’re offering a nine-day unlimited travel ticket, exclusively on our Transdev Go app, covering the whole of the UCI Road World Championships on all our buses across the North.”



Harrogate Water sales and marketing director Rob Pickering said: “The 36 is one of the flagship services in Yorkshire and the North and provides an ideal way for spectators to visit Harrogate from Leeds and be part of this once-in-a-lifetime sporting spectacle."



The deal with Harrogate Water follows generous sponsorship from the company for Harrogate’s ‘Sunday Freeway’ Electric bus services and the 24 winter Sunday service between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge



A full range of other tickets, including day tickets, for The Harrogate Bus Company buses are also available.



Spectators should visit The Harrogate Bus Company’s special UCI Road World Championships website - www.yorkshire2019travel.com - before planning their journeys.

About Harrogate Water

Harrogate Water Brands is one of the UK’s largest independent, family-owned producers of naturally sourced bottled water.

The company is proud to continue its rich heritage as Britain’s number one premium water brand and the fastest growing bottled water brand in Britain by producing the world’s finest naturally sourced water.

About Harrogate Bus Company

The Harrogate Bus Company operates local bus routes in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Wetherby and Ripon as well further afield, linking the area with Leeds, York, Boroughbridge and Pateley Bridge.

As part of its plan to create Britain’s first Low Emission Bus Town in Harrogate, the company launched eight all-electric buses onto its local routes in Harrogate in 2018, supported by a successful bid for £2.25m from the Government’s Low Emission Bus Scheme.

