Top gaming festival is to return to Harrogate Convention Centre for its biggest-ever event

One of the UK’s largest analogue gaming festivals, AireCon 2022 will take place at Harrogate Convention Centre next month for three days of gaming, exhibitions, product launches, large scale social games, special guests and more.

An essential date for any fan or enthusiast, the event will see some of the biggest and most exciting names in gaming from across the world with more than 60 exhibitors showing-off games and launching new products.

Guests this year include the creators of CoraQuest - the West Yorkshire father and daughter lockdown project that sold over 6000 copies on Kickstarter and influential gaming YouTubers Watch It Played.

Mark Cooke, AireCon show director and founder, said: "We're thrilled to be returning to Harrogate for AireCon after taking a break in 2021.

"People are excited to come back, see people they've not seen for a couple of years and get some games played! It looks like the event will be our highest attendance ever, and looks like we may even sell out.'

With community at its heart, AireCon offers a huge amount of table space for attendees to meet together and game outside of the exhibitor and demo space.

For those attending who are new to the hobby or wanting to experience gaming in this way for the first time, Travelling Man, the Leeds based comic shop chain, will be on-site with a huge library of free to play board games available to attendees.

Elsewhere on site fans will be able to head to the Family Zone for gaming and sessions for children of all ages as well as a selection of on-site street food trucks, introductory sessions and demo games and much more throughout the convention centre.

AireCon will also be hosting an Inter-schools tournament with Imagination Gaming on Friday, March 11 with multiple schools from the area heading to Harrogate to compete.

This year AireCon will also be launching an exciting new addition to the festival with AireBus - The AireBus is a VIP coach complete with tables for onboard gaming that will be collecting passengers in London and driving to Harrogate via a number of shops throughout the country.

The AireBus will be stopping at Ludoquist Cafe in Croydon, The Dice Cup & Warhammer World in Nottingham, Travelling Man in Leeds and The Secret Lair in Harrogate before arriving at AireCon.

