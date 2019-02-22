Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival: Harrogate to become home of 'UK's biggest comics festival'

A major comic art festival which has called Leeds home for 12 years has revealed it will now be held at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

Featuring a slew of industry veterans 'the UK’s biggest comics festival,' The Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival, will arrive in November this year. The festival will run from November, 4-10 and the convention on November, 9-10.

North Yorkshire Conservatives have a problem with female politicians, says police commissioner Julia Mulligan

Thought Bubble originally began in the basement of Leeds town hall, before expanding to the Royal Armouries and organising giant village marquees in the city centre. In a statement online organisers of the festival said the move followed issues with the City Council and the need to find a large enough space for the convention.

Founder and Festival Director, Lisa Wood, said: “We’re delighted to be moving to Harrogate Convention Centre. The scale of the venue, with an amazing bar area, means we can host our much loved Saturday night party under the same roof. A beautiful Edwardian hall will also give us plenty of options for panel areas and on stage presentations. The convention centre is super accessible and we’re excited to use the convention centre to build on our reputation of presenting activity that is inclusive for all.”

These are the 12 areas with the highest reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Harrogate - how does your area compare?

Among the guests already confirmed for the 2019 festival are co-creator of Judge Dredd, John Wagner, Co-creator of Rogue Troopers and collaborator for Watchmen, Dave Gibbons and Charlie Adlard, who has worked on the Walking Dead series since 2004.

Paula Lorimer, director of Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “Welcoming Thought Bubble to Harrogate is really exciting for us. During its time in Leeds the show has evolved into one of the most vibrant events of its kind in the north, if not the whole UK.

"We’re really looking forward to working with the organisers, artists and visitors to build on that foundation. I’d say to fans of the event to come and experience our town and our venue and let’s take Thought Bubble to the next level.”

These are the 15 care homes in and around Harrogate that require improvement according to the CQC

The organisers have said that Thought Bubble will continue to expand across the whole of Yorkshire in the future, and 'remain rooted' in Leeds and Bradford.

Adding to this they also wrote: "Whilst the move of the convention to Harrogate is a big change for Thought Bubble we’re committed to keeping it the same friendly, inclusive and amazing convention that it’s been for the last twelve years. We’re in a new home, it’s going to feel just the same… but better! We know change can be scary and it’s ok if you’re nervous about whether the Thought Bubble con might feel different as it moves to a new location.

"But you know us, and you know that everything we do is done with love and a deep desire to make something wonderful that uplifts, encourages and celebrates comics. We’re so confident that this is going to be amazing. So, we’d love it if you would join us again this year as we make this next step in our adventure.

For tickets and information click here.