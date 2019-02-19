These are the 12 areas with the highest reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Harrogate - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of violent crime and sexual offences for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 134 reports of violent crime and sexual offences. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.



1. Harrogate town centre - 33 There were 33 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Harrogate town centre. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Starbeck area - 31 There were 31 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Starbeck area. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Skipton Road area - 22 There were 22 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Skipton Road area. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Oakdale Avenue area - 11 There were 11 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Oakdale Avenue area. Google other Buy a Photo

View more