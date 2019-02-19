These are the 12 areas with the highest reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Harrogate - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violent crime and sexual offences across the town.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of violent crime and sexual offences for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 134 reports of violent crime and sexual offences. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Harrogate town centre - 33
There were 33 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Harrogate town centre.