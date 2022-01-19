Success for community-minded campaigns by Commercial Street Retailers Group in Harrogate

The sweetest Street in Harrogate? Pictured with chocolate donations on Commercial Street are traders Phil Dolby, Gemma Aykroyd, Kieran Sanderson, Sue Kramer, Alex Clarke, Andrea Godfrey, Carey Haegett and Bailey Parkyn. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The Commercial Street Retailers Group is a close community of independent shops, who work together to promote this unique street in the heart of Harrogate, particularly after a tough couple of years in retail with Covid.

The group boasts 20 member shops who pay an annual membership fee.

Over the past year it has been delighted to work with Disability Action Yorkshire to show the street is Harrogate’s most disabled and inclusive.

Other activities Commercial Street Retailers Group has undertaken include a dog-friendly.

Having shown Commercial Street was Harrogate's dog friendliest street, its next challenge saw it aim to become Harrogate's 'sweetest street' and brighten up Christmas for people struggling to make ends meet.

Sue Kramer of The Commercial Street Retailers Group said: "Having challenged the committee, Sue from Lilly’s Cafe contacted Harrogate Foodbank and the idea of by encouraging donations of chocolate in the Christmas run-up was born.

"It was then a case of 'action station's to get all our member shops on board the 'Sweet Street' appeal, organise the collection points and decorate the collection baskets and of course get some PR and posts on social media.

"We were collecting from December 1 until December 15.

"I can’t believe our customers donated more than 16 stone of chocolate items to Harrogate Foodbank - that's 107.6 kg!

"Commercial Street Retailers Group would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported our Sweetest Street campaign."

For more information about The Commercial Street Retailers Group, visit: