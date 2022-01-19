Harrogate Convention Centre to host two of UK's biggest travel shows

The Wildlife & Safari Show is heading for Harrogate Convention Centre.

The Wildlife & Safari Show is heading for Harrogate Convention Centre in October, the third time organisers, Converge Exhibitions have staged the show in Harrogate.

At the same time, the venue will host the Grown-Up Travel Show for the first time, providing holidaymakers with a second showcase of once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences.

Both shows will take place across the weekend of 8-9 October 2022 and the ticket price gives entry to both shows.

Some of the biggest names in travel will be in Harrogate as the holiday industry enjoys an upturn with worldwide travel restrictions easing and vaccinated holidaymakers feeling more confident in planning trips abroad.

Specialist operators in leisure travel will be exhibiting at the Wildlife & Safari Show to show what’s on offer across land and sea safaris as well as wildlife, nature, adventure and trekking expeditions.

The Grown-Up Travel Show will feature a range of holidays including romantic breaks; culinary, culture, cruise and luxury domestic holidays; escorted tours; rail and solo trips.

Visitors to both shows will be able to speak with experienced tour operators and travel agents first-hand to plan and book holidays and ask the questions that they want to know for different destinations directly from the experts.

The shows will feature complimentary talks by travel experts, celebrities, authors and explorers to provide visitors with inspiration for their next big holiday.

The Silver Travel Advisor hub will offer advice for over-50 travellers with everything they may want to know as well as great recommendations. At the Avis Virtual Reality Theatre, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in 3D videos showing what to expect on some of the most amazing holidays, and at both shows there will be free entry into competitions, booking discounts and giveaways.

Lorraine Barnes Burton, director at Converge Exhibitions, said: “There is a real appetite among holidaymakers to start planning and booking special trips to make up for the last two years when travel has been severely restricted and confidence has been low.

“Excitement and confidence in the travel sector is now on the up and operators and agents at our two shows will be on hand to provide the most up-to-date travel advice and information as well as inspiration for visitors to plan their holidays of a lifetime.”