St Wilfrid's Procession: Appeal for Ripon streets and neighbourhoods to enter a float this year

The organisers of the St Wilfrid's Procession have told the 'Gazette that they would love to see Ripon streets and neighbourhoods pulling together to enter their own floats this year.

Having specific areas of Ripon working on a float is something that used to be more common in the procession years ago, and it's something that the committee would love to see making a comeback.

The secretary of the procession committee, Sue Simms, said: "It is a great way of creating communities within our city, and lasts beyond the event. Nowadays people just don't know their neighbours as well, and this is one way of getting around that.

"It's a good way of bringing people together, young and old. And the more the procession can involve local people the better."

This year's procession is on August 3, and the small hard-working committee behind the event are looking for more volunteers to help keep this great Ripon tradition going.

To this end, an informal 'chat and chips' event will be held at Ripon's South Lodge pub on March 12 at 7.30pm for anyone who is interested in entering a float this year, or volunteering to help out.

Sue said: "We are not a committee where you have to put in hours and hours - people can do as much or as little as they want. If we are going to keep the tradition going, we really need some help.

"There is room for help on any scale within our organisation, we will make use of any offers of time or skill."

Email Sue Simms: suepaul31@aol.com if you think you can help.