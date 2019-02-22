Notice served on owners of burnt out Ripon building described as 'eyesore'

Nearly two years since a fire ravaged a popular Ripon takeaway, a notice has been issued to the owners of the burnt out building to make improvements to its appearance.

Ripon councillor Stuart Martin said the Pappa Joe's site on North Street has been an "eyesore" since the blaze, and has welcomed the decision by Harrogate Borough Council to take action.

Coun Martin said: "It has been a bit of a blot on North Street, which is one of the main approaches into the city centre. I am sorry that they have had a fire, I really am sympathetic, having so much damage caused to the property - but it has been two years, and it is long overdue.

"It has been an eyesore, and it doesn't do any good to any city centre having a burnt out building on one of the main approaches. I am delighted that there has been some movement on this, and that a notice has been issued."

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesperson said: "Due to the condition of the property, Harrogate Borough Council served a Section 215 Notice (Town and Country Planning Act 1990) on the property owners/lease holders to make improvements to the frontage of the ground, first and second floors of the property. This notice was served on February 18, and the owners/lease holders have 30 days to comply with the notice."

Readers have already reported seeing some work being done to the property.

Fire at Pappa Joe's - timeline

Fire crews were called twice to battle and control a blaze at Pappa Joe's on June 19, 2017.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescrue Service were called at 4:07pm, and the building was "well alight" as four fire engines arrived.

Hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, and an aerial ladder platform was used.

An ambulance was called at 4.54pm to treat someone for smoke inhalation, who was then taken to Harrogate Hospital.

By 6pm the fire had been scaled back, and two fire engines stayed on the scene.

At 10pm firefighters revisited the shop after reports of smoke coming from the building. There was no sign of fire, but searches were carried out.