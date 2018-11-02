Society focusing on annual exhibition

Photography-wise, all eyes are on Harrogate this month with two important events:

Harrogate Photographic Society’s much anticipated annual exhibition on the theme of “Yorkshire” runs from Friday, November 9 to Sunday, November 18 at St Peter’s Church in Harrogate.

Cauldron Falls by Matt Parker.

Many of the members’ stunning images embracing the true spirit of Yorkshire will be for sale to the public.

Society members will be on hand to answer questions from visitors wanting to develop their own photographic skills.

In addition, the first Photo North Festival runs from Friday, November 9 to Sunday, November 11 at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

The event is for the professional photographer, photo-enthusiast, keen amateur and anyone who wishes to engage with the medium. There will be an exciting array of exhibitions, workshops, portfolio reviews, seminars and book signings from some of the world’s most inspiring photographers.

Staithes at twilight by David Prince.

Fountains Abbey by Regina Wilkinson.

Swinsty from Norwood Lane by Ralph Woodhead.