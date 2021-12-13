Sex, sport and the arts in focus at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Harrogate event

Pictured are (back row) The Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman, and Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive Jackie Snape, and front row, The Mayoress of Harrogate, Janet Chapman and keynote speaker Jimmy Gittins.

Amongst those taking to the platform at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Slightly Alternative Seminar, either in person or remotely, included British Paralympian Laurence Whiteley MBE, sex-and-disability expert Lorraine Stanley, non-binary drag artist Dan Khan, and award-winning artist Jason Wilsher-Mills.

The day’s keynote speaker was ex-rugby player Jimmy Gittins, who during a game in 2002 broke his neck in two places.

He told the packed room - which included The Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman and his wife, Janet - about his life-changing injury and his subsequent life journey, from lying paralysed on a hospital bed to now running an award-winning specialist rehabilitation unit and undertaking gruelling fund-raising challenges.

Held at The Pavilions of Harrogate and funded by The National Lottery, it also featured hands-on activities, expert advice, and an exhibition space featuring a number of commercial and voluntary sector organisations from across Yorkshire.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s Chief Executive, said: “Disabled people have told us sport, arts and sexuality are areas that are often skirted over, and ones they feel underrepresented in, hence us shining a light on them during our conference.

“I would like to thank all the guest speakers for their invaluable input, which, together with the stalls and attendees, made the event a real success.

“We were delighted to welcome the Mayor and Mayoress. In addition to listening to Jimmy Gittins’ fantastic talk, they toured the various stalls meeting and speaking with those working on them.”

Founded 84 years ago, Disability Action has its headquarters and training centre on the town’s Hornbeam Park, a residential care home on Claro Road, and a holiday lodge in Lincolnshire.

Its vision is to empower disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing, through its training, preparation and other living skills. And as a ‘Disability Confident Leader’, it celebrates and promotes diversity at every level of its organisation.

Further information about Jimmy Gittins is available from his website, https://jimmygittins.co.uk