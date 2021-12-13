Harrogate charity's plea to support its Christmas fundraising campaign for Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough has launched its Christmas fundraising campaign.

Christmas can be a very different time for those living with physical and sensory impairments because enjoying the sights, sounds, smells and experiences of the season is not always possible.

The Christmas fundraising campaign will benefit the charity’s activities across the north and is accompanied by a video, showing the art makers at work in Knaresborough and their heart-felt expression of gratitude to the donors and supporters who have funded the service.

It will be launched across the charity’s social media channels to raise much-needed funds to ensure that those living with visual impairment and other disability can live their best life, not just at Christmas, but all year long.

Henshaws has come up with some of the ways that donations can help, including:

£30 would fund a workshop at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, where art makers can discover and use their talents not only to change their own lives but to gain some control over how society reacts to and perceives their disability

£5 would allow an art maker to experience one of Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre’s online workshops, a community space where people living with disabilities feel welcome, empowered and happy to be themselves

£1,000 would fund materials for 10 workshops for a whole month

£3,000 would fund a whole month of online workshops for 600 art makers

£3,000 would fund a full day of workshops for 100 art makers

Henshaws Director of Fundraising Stephen Tongue said: “The Arts and Crafts Centre is a vital resource for those who attend its workshops but is also an important community hub.

"We are appealing to the people of Yorkshire for their generous help in supporting the delivery of a service which is so vital to so many.”