Scaffolding is off and Harrogate Theatre is back to its full glory

After dominating Harrogate's skies in the town centre for nearly 12 months since work began in May 2021 to replace the 120-year-old roof, this Grade II listed venue located on Oxford Street can finally be viewed in it full glory again.

The complex project to maintain the historic building as a centre of excellence for the arts in the community has been hit by delays, storms and staff shortages.

In the clear: Harrogate Theatre pictured this week with all the scaffolding now removed. (Picture Gerard Binks)

But now Harrogate Theatre is back to business as usual in every way after the rigours of the Covid era.

The theatre's chief executive David Bown, who successfully bid for around £650,000 in emergency Government grants, as well as launching a public appeal which raised more than £100,000 to ensure the theatre’s survival during Covid, said it was exciting to see the roof repair programme coming to an end.

“It’s great to see this vital work done," said Mr Bown. "It will also enable us to replace the glass in the canopy along the front of Garrick Buildings.”

"Our new summer season can now match the splendour of this new phase in the theatre’s history.

"Thanks go to Harrogate Borough Council for this significant investment that will see the building thrive for many years to come."

After fighting a largely successful battle for survival during a pandemic which deprived it of audiences and revenue for major parts of the last two years, Harrogate Theatre hasn’t looked back since it reopened properly last November for the return of the panto.

Live shows have continued where possible despite the roof replacement and audiences have returned to the much-loved arts hub in force.

Harrogate Theatre’s revival has been boosted by an ongoing 2-for-1 tickets scheme as part of The National Lottery’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign which runs until the end of this month.