Ripon Sainsbury's: Information for customers as sinkhole forces store to remain closed

Ripon's Sainsbury's staff have been handing out chocolates and flowers as a gesture of goodwill, as the store remains closed due to a sinkhole that opened up behind the building.

Staff and customers were evacuated from Sainsbury's on Tuesday, and structural engineers are still on site assessing the repair work that needs to be carried out.

Although it is still unknown when the supermarket will reopen, a Sainsbury's spokesperson has confirmed that all of the Ripon staff have now been redeployed to other stores.

The spokesperson told the Ripon Gazette: "Our Ripon store is currently closed while structural engineers assess and repair the site. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause and the store will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.

"Our colleagues are apologising to customers for the inconvenience and offering flowers and chocolates as a gesture of goodwill while stocks last."

And 'Gazette readers have been wondering what exactly has happened to the fresh produce and stock currently on the shelves.

The spokesperson said: "Food was transferred to nearby stores to avoid waste. Any food past its best was either sent away to be turned into animal feed, or converted to green energy."

Information for customers who have ordered clothes

A statement from Sainsbury's reads: "For any customers who ordered Tu clothing which arrived before the store closed, there is a collection point on site. Any orders which did not reach the store before it closed have been sent to Harrogate where customers can either collect from there or receive a refund."