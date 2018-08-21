Supermarket evacuated as sinkhole opens up in Ripon

A sinkhole has opened up behind Sainsbury's in Ripon.

Customers and staff have been evacuated from the building. A structural engineer has been called to assess the depth of the sinkhole, which has appeared in a rear alleyway.

Police have cordoned off sections of the area, and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

Harrogate Borough Council's emergency planning team have arrived.

A council spokesperson said: "I think the sinkhole is fairly sizeable for it to cause sufficient concern to call out a structural engineer."

Eyewitnesses say the sinkhole is blocking a fire escape.