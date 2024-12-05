Redrow offers luxurious new homes in Harrogate's Kingsley Manor development

Redrow's new homes in Harrogate are ideal for buyers wanting to reside in one of the “top places to live” in the UK, according to lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list, drawn up in association with Knight Frank, details the 300 best places to live in 2025. Reasons why the scenic Yorkshire spa town features include its excellent schools, stylish shops and great rail links.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “It’s no surprise Harrogate has been included as one of the best places to live. There’s a great shopping and dining scene, top schools and community is a huge part of the town with annual events such as the Christmas light switch on being popular with locals. It’s also very well connected, with Leeds being just 30 minutes by train, York 40 minutes and the A1M is also only a half an hour drive away, which quickly opens up the eastern corridor to Hull and the North East.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redrow is currently building homes at Kingsley Manor, close to the town centre.

Inside an Oxford Lifestyle, like the one available to view at Kingsley Manor

Kingsley Manor will eventually feature 133 new homes as well as green space, play areas and cycle and footpaths linking to neighbouring developments, local facilities and into the town centre.

One property that is currently available is the three-bedroom Oxford Lifestyle. This house style is based on the blueprint of a four-bedroom home, but it has three larger, more luxurious bedrooms, each coming with their own en-suite. The lifestyle properties hail from Redrow’s Eco Electric range which mean they include air source heat pumps, even thicker insulation, and the warmth of underfloor heating across the ground floor.

Another house style that is available is the four-bedroom Richmond. This home has a ground floor layout to be envied. As well as a separate lounge, it has an open plan kitchen, family and dining area that spans the entire width of the home. There is also a handy utility leading off the kitchen plus a cloakroom. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, two that have an en-suite plus a family bathroom.

To find out more about this home and the others that are currently available call 01423 205414 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/kingsleymanor