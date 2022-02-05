Reader Letter: Extra trains are good news

Harrogate train station Picture Gerard Binks

Great to have two trains an hour on the Harrogate to York line, the best improvement for years.

Thanks to North Yorkshire County Council and Northern Railway for making this possible. It will make my trips from Poppleton to Knaresborough and Harrogate much easier. Hopefully it will attract people away from overcrowded roads.

But why hasn’t Northern put up posters or other timetables to tell waiting passengers? The train indicators are always out of action. Not all passengers have smart phones and even those with such devices often prefer the convenience of printed timetables.

The only timetables at Poppleton come from those public spirited folk at Poppleton Community Railway Nursery. Surely it makes sense for a train operator to market and publicise its trains properly with adequate poster timetables and printed timetables for public use? Those previously provided at York and Harrogate stations were obviously popular with the public. Extra trains are good news, but not if Northern refuse to publicise them adequately with media that everyone can use.

Roger Backhouse