Reader Letter: Gateway project is a watershed moment

The councillors deserve credit for taking this vital step to tackle ever growing congestion in the town centre, to discourage people from driving into town unless they need to, and to make it a safer, cleaner and more attractive place for residents and visitors, pedestrians and cyclists.

Harrogate now joins the many other towns and cities in the UK and elsewhere increasingly investing in a more people-friendly and more sustainable urban environment. I was a town centre retailer for 30 years. I strongly supported the pedestrianisation of Cambridge, Oxford and Beulah Street (where we had our sports shop) in the 1980s, and always regretted the vocal opposition of some of the business community, and sadly the so-called Civic Society, to anything which restricted traffic. I believe that once the disruption of the work on the project is over, and the changes have bedded in, they will be welcomed even by those who have for so long opposed them.