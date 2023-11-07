A Ripon woman is offering a reward of £1,000 to anyone who can “get her besties back” after her dogs Elvis and Bobo went missing in the Ripon rural area two weeks ago.

Last seen on the public footpath between West Tanfield and North Stainley, owner Annie Hill is “beside herself with worry” as there have been no sightings since October 22.

Miss Hill, 32, is from Sleningford just outside Ripon, and has been using social media to raise the alarm while going out each night in search of them.

Miss Hill said: “The evenings have been so still, but we’ve been going out shouting for them but there’s only silence.”

“Social media and word of mouth have been fantastic at getting the word out but we still don’t have them back.”

Elvis, four, who is a cocker spaniel, and Bobo, seven, who is a Jack Russell, are still missing in the Ripon area after two weeks following any ordinary evening walk.

She said: “We’ve had cameras set up and drones have been out, but to no avail.”

Possible places of sightings could be around West Tanfield, North Stanley, Mickley and the rural Ripon areas.

Miss Hill immediately shared posters with contact details of herself and her parents.

Miss Hill and her family are urging anyone with any information to please get in touch using the numbers below.