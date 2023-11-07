News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

‘£1,000 reward for anyone who can get my besties back’ - Help Ripon woman find her missing dogs Elvis and Bobo

A Ripon woman is offering a reward of £1,000 to anyone who can “get her besties back” after her dogs Elvis and Bobo went missing in the Ripon rural area two weeks ago.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last seen on the public footpath between West Tanfield and North Stainley, owner Annie Hill is “beside herself with worry” as there have been no sightings since October 22.

Miss Hill, 32, is from Sleningford just outside Ripon, and has been using social media to raise the alarm while going out each night in search of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miss Hill said: “The evenings have been so still, but we’ve been going out shouting for them but there’s only silence.”

Most Popular
Owners offer a £1000 reward for anyone who can help find missing dogs Elvis and Bobo, in the Ripon area.Owners offer a £1000 reward for anyone who can help find missing dogs Elvis and Bobo, in the Ripon area.
Owners offer a £1000 reward for anyone who can help find missing dogs Elvis and Bobo, in the Ripon area.

Social media and word of mouth have been fantastic at getting the word out but we still don’t have them back.”

Elvis, four, who is a cocker spaniel, and Bobo, seven, who is a Jack Russell, are still missing in the Ripon area after two weeks following any ordinary evening walk.

Read More
IN PICTURES: Photographer captures dramatic shots of stags rolling in mud among ...

She said: “We’ve had cameras set up and drones have been out, but to no avail.”

Missing dogs Elvis and Bobo have been gone for two weeks.Missing dogs Elvis and Bobo have been gone for two weeks.
Missing dogs Elvis and Bobo have been gone for two weeks.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Possible places of sightings could be around West Tanfield, North Stanley, Mickley and the rural Ripon areas.

Miss Hill immediately shared posters with contact details of herself and her parents.

Miss Hill and her family are urging anyone with any information to please get in touch using the numbers below.

Contact Annie Hill on 07521 935386 or Martin Hill on 07808 914434.

Related topics:RiponSocial mediaWest Tanfield