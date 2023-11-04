IN PICTURES: Photographer captures dramatic shots of stags rolling in mud among Autumn wildlife at Studley Royal
Take a look at these 15 images of wildlife in the stunning Studley Royal Deer Park during the Autumn season.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 4th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
As Autumn is in full swing, the wildlife at the famously picturesque Studley Royal Deer Park are enjoying the fruits of the season.
These 15 images were taken by Ripon’s award-winning photographer Nick Lancaster, who expertly captured these creatures next to the Fountains Abbey World Heritage Site.
1 / 3