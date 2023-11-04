News you can trust since 1836
Take a look at these dramatic shots of Stag Deer rolling around in the mud at Studley Royal Deer Park, just outside Ripon. Shot by award-winning photographer, Nick Lancaster.Take a look at these dramatic shots of Stag Deer rolling around in the mud at Studley Royal Deer Park, just outside Ripon. Shot by award-winning photographer, Nick Lancaster.
IN PICTURES: Photographer captures dramatic shots of stags rolling in mud among Autumn wildlife at Studley Royal

Take a look at these 15 images of wildlife in the stunning Studley Royal Deer Park during the Autumn season.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 4th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

As Autumn is in full swing, the wildlife at the famously picturesque Studley Royal Deer Park are enjoying the fruits of the season.

These 15 images were taken by Ripon’s award-winning photographer Nick Lancaster, who expertly captured these creatures next to the Fountains Abbey World Heritage Site.

Pictured: A Stag Deer rolling enjoying the rain and mud whilst looking straight at the photographer.

1. Studley Royal Deer Park, Ripon

Pictured: A Stag Deer rolling enjoying the rain and mud whilst looking straight at the photographer. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Pictured: Autumns game season is fully underway whilst these two male Red-Necked Common Pheasants appear to be enjoying a squabble.

2. Studley Royal Deer Park, Ripon

Pictured: Autumns game season is fully underway whilst these two male Red-Necked Common Pheasants appear to be enjoying a squabble. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Pictured: A male Red-Necked Common Pheasant at Studley Royal during the game season.

3. Studley Royal Deer Park, Ripon

Pictured: A male Red-Necked Common Pheasant at Studley Royal during the game season. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Pictured: A female Common Pheasant at Studley Royal Deer Park.

4. Studley Royal Deer Park, Ripon

Pictured: A female Common Pheasant at Studley Royal Deer Park. Photo: Nick Lancaster

