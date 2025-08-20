The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Mill Lane, Boroughbridge – Pergola to rear, alterations to fenestration and loft conversion including 9no, roof lights 25/02496/FUL

Hill House, Kell Bank to Fearby Cross, Fearby – First floor extensions over single storey living area 25/02718/FUL

Springfield Farm, Cold Cotes Road, Felliscliffe – Erection of five starter units and one larger unit at Springfield Farm Business Park and reconfiguration and extension to an existing building (the vacant farmhouse) and reconfiguration of existing car park 25/01391/FULMAJ

Park Side, Pannal Road, Follifoot – Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and attached garage to side following demolition of existing detached garage. Construction of a new drive/turning area and alteration of existing access on to Pannal Road 25/02263/FUL

Driving Range, Rudding Park, Follifoot – Variation of conditions 2 (approved drawings) and 9 (vehicular parking and manoeuvring/refuse storage details) in relation to planning consent 21/05487/FULMAJ – Partial demolition of existing driving range building, erection of two storey driving range building including retail provision, teaching facilities, cafe/bar and associated areas (Use Class E(a), E(b), E(d), F2(c) and Sui Generis). Reconfiguration and extension to existing car park, earthworks relating to the reconfiguration of existing ground contours and golf bunkers with all associated landscaping, ancillary storage and apparatus and all engineering, drainage works and operations 25/02563/DVCMAJ

Glasshouses Mill, Lupton Bank to Glasshouses Bridge, Glasshouses – Listed Building Consent for the attachment of a small domestic e-vehicle charger to the wall which forms the boundary of allocated parking space 25/02319/LB

Glasshouses Mill, Lupton Bank to Glasshouses Bridge, Glasshouses – Installation of an electric vehicle charger in the designated parking space for 8 Glasshouses Mill 25/02655/FUL

3 Granby Road, Strayside, Harrogate – Installation of double glazed replacement windows 25/01388/FUL

142 Kings Road, Harrogate – Installation of decking to front, to be using in connection with restaurant 25/01669/FUL

Swan Court, York Road, Harrogate – Installation of timber French doors on south west elevation, to replace existing kitchen windows at two flats. Works include removal of stonework below existing windows, retention of original window head and opening width, and lowering of existing stone sills to form steps to new doors. Addition of new 4th floor window on north west elevation 25/01800/FUL

The Winter Gardens, Parliament Street, Harrogate – Listed Building Consent for WiFi upgrade to public house 25/01876/LB

The Winter Gardens, Parliament Street, Harrogate – Installation of new boiler and flue 25/02238/FUL

The Winter Gardens, Parliament Street, Harrogate – Listed Building Consent for the installation of new boiler and flue 25/02239/LB

36 York Place, Harrogate – Erection of single self-build dwelling (Use Class C3) with associated parking and landscaping 25/02274/FUL

2 Royal Parade, Harrogate – Display of 1 externally-illuminated fascia sign, 1 externally illuminated hanging sign and 1 non-illuminated fascia sign 25/02368/ADV

7 Prospect Crescent, Harrogate – Listed building application for the redecoration of 1st floor area including works to replacement of floors finishes, redecorations of walls and ceilings, new fixed furniture and additional materials and displays to be used by bank 25/02514/LB

The Mews, 29 York Place, Harrogate – Listed Building Consent for the formation of internal opening between dining room and kitchen including removal of external flue; plus alterations to home office to revert back to domestic garage 25/02534/LB

1 Sovereign Park, Harrogate – Replace 2 manual inward opening vehicle gates with a single electric sliding gate 25/02546/FUL

28 Cornwall Road, Harrogate – Demolition of existing single storey rear extensions, separation from 30 Cornwall Road, erection of single storey and two storey rear extensions, removal of chimney and alterations to fenestration and materials 25/02616/FUL

Arville Works, Prospect Road, Harrogate – Section 73 application for the Variation of Conditions 1 and 3 in respect of the site plan of planning permission ZC22/04392/OUTMAJ Outline application for residential development of 12 houses with layout considered and existing building demolished 25/02695/DVCMAJ

Briony Cottage, Kell Bank, Healey, Ripon – Replacement of existing glazed hipped sunroom roof with a dual pitched slate roof with glazing. Additional roof windows to snug and flue form wood burning stove 25/02567/FUL

Land Comprising of Field 4767, Harrogate Road, Huby – Outline application for 4 dwellings including associated infrastructure works. All matters reserved except means of access into (but not within) the site from Harrogate Road 25/02659/OUT

23 Waterside, Langthorpe – Proposed glass canopy to existing first floor balcony 25/02348/FUL

Matteson Farm, Lower Dunsforth – Conversion of barns to form 1 dwelling, including partial demolition 25/02395/FUL

Matteson Farm, Lower Dunsforth – Conversion of barns to form 1 dwelling including partial demolition 25/02502/LB

6 Market Place, Masham - Change of use from annex to single dwelling with associated extension and boundary treatments 25/02354/FUL

Land Comprising Field 439417 and 467708, Cut Bridge to Church Lane, Milby – Outline planning application for the erection of up to 250 dwellings (including affordable housing), with public open space, allotments, structural planting, a sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and vehicular access points. All matters to be reserved, except for partial means of access to but not within the site 25/02186/OUTMAJ

Grantham Arms, Cut Bridge to Church Lane, Milby – Retrospective application for the installation of a shepherds hut for use as holiday accommodation with associated boundary fence, pergola and planters 25/02578/FUL

The Green, Nesfield – Demolition of existing sun room and construction of larger sunroom 25/02519/FUL

Skell Lodge Residential Home, South Crescent, Ripon – Conversion of residential care home (Use Class C2) and annexed flats to form single dwelling (Use Class C3) 25/01270/COU

Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, Ripon – Listed building consent for the removal of 3 existing antennas and installation of 3 replacement antennas, installation of 6 Remote Radio Units (RRUs), installation of 1 GPS node, installation of 6 Triplexors and ancillary development thereto 25/01572/LB

2 Hutton Bank, Ripon – Section 73 application to allow for Photovoltaic Panels on all dwellings, amended first floor window sill heights, incorporation of trickle vents into window heads on Plots 13-29, corrections to boundary with commercial site and change of levels to Plots 8 & 9 through the variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of Section 73 permission ZC24/02123/DVCMAJ in respect of the reserved matters permission 21/02991/REMMAJ for the erection of 37 dwellings with details of appearance, landscaping and scale considered together with the creation of serviced employment plots (Use Class E(g)(iii) formerly B1c) pursuant to outline planning permission 18/04504/OUTMAJ

1 Market Place, Ripon – Listed Building Consent for New external signage 25/02615/LB

Land at Former Cementation Foundations Skanska Limited, Bar Lane, Roecliffe – Section 73 application to vary conditions 4, 28 and 33 of planning permission ZC24/00009/OUTMAJ for 1450sq.m workshop and office, HGV sales, service areas and car parking and outline permission with access and landscaping considered for up to 3350sq.m Class E(ii)(iii) /B2/B8 workspace units to allow for the installation of two substations with consequential relocation of native planting, hedges and trees, additional shrub planting and gravel beds to the west boundary; layout changes to pedestrian gate and path and replacement of entrance fence line hedge with a gravel bed to plot 1; relocation of car park shrub planting to plot 2; and to defer the submission of a Building Research Establishment Design Stage Certificate to within 9 months of commencement rather than 3 25/01926/DVCMAJ

