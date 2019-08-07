Police confirm presence of Travellers' group in Harrogate

Police have confirmed they are aware of a group of Travellers that have taken up residence in the carpark of the Crimple Hall Antiques Centre in Pannal.

Multiple vehicles and caravans materialised overnight Tuesday.

Police haven't indicated what, if any, action will be taken.

According to Harrogate Borough Council, there are two official Traveller sites in the Harrogate district, at Bickerton and Thistle Hill, both owned and managed by North Yorkshire County Council.

Outside of these sites, if gypsies and travellers set up a camp on council-owned land, and if they're causing problems, they'll be moved on as soon as is possible and reasonable according to the council.

In May, a caravan 'camp' suddenly appeared at the Stray in Harrogate before moving on after several days.