North Yorkshire's crime commissioner's invitation to Harrogate public to seize chance to quiz leaders of emergency services

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott.

The meetings are broadcast live online and aim to make North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service more accessible to members of the public.

This month’s meeting will take place next Tuesday, September 28 from 1.30pm and will focus on:

North Yorkshire Police – Rural Crime

Exploring how North Yorkshire Police tackle rural crime and the impact of COVID 19 and the associated lockdowns, on rural communities.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Culture, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Creating a positive culture and workplace that recognises and realises the benefits of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Philip Allott, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “These Public Accountability Meetings give people the chance to question leaders from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are many big issues facing our emergency services and these sessions are a chance for me, and you, to ask questions of those working hard to keep us safe and feeling safe.

“Please join us live on Tuesday, or watch any time after the event, and if you have a question, please send it in and we’ll try and get an answer.”

The agenda, along with presentations and reports are available on the Commissioner’s website here: http://bit.ly/PAM28Sept2021

To ask a question on this month’s hot topics:

In advance of the meeting, please send your question to [email protected] please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.

To watch the live broadcast

Watch via website: http://bit.ly/PAM28Sept2021

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RO00_rDP_Qc

Follow the PFCC on Twitter @northyorkspfcc and look for #NYscrutiny