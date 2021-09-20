Revealed: Possible location identified for Harrogate's new Christmas 'market'

Harrogate Borough Council has confirmed Market Place Europe the UKs leading and award-winning Christmas market operator, will be bringing festive cheer to Harrogate town centre.

Harrogate Borough Council has confirmed Market Place Europe the UK’s leading and award-winning Christmas market operator, will be bringing festive cheer to Harrogate town centre from Friday, December 3 until Sunday, December 12.

Harrogate Borough Council have been working with Market Place Europe, Harrogate BID, North Yorkshire County Council and the various emergency services to ensure residents and visitors can celebrate the festive season safely this Christmas.

Suggested locations include Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent, but confirmation of these is subject to an acceptable event management plan and approval from the county council.

Featuring a number of local traders, as well as those from countries across Europe, Harrogate Christmas Fayre will be packed full of festive fun for everyone and will be a great place to pick up some last minute and unique gifts.

Arts and crafts from traditional makers will also be on offer along with mouth-watering treats for people to enjoy as they wander around taking in the sights and sounds.

The layout of stalls will be designed to support existing high street businesses who are sure to benefit from the additional footfall the fayre is due to bring.

As part of the borough council’s economic recovery plan – that has been established to support the local economy post Covid-19 – the council’s destination management organisation (DMO) have been working hard to ensure festivities return to Harrogate town centre this year.

Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: "As operators of award-winning markets in cities such as Belfast and Glasgow, I’m sure Market Place Europe will bring a first-class offering that truly gets people in the festive mood.

"It’s been a difficult 18-months for everyone and I am confident that by working with them, local partners and stakeholders we will be able to deliver a safe, vibrant and attractive Christmas fayre that drives visitors to our district’s shops, restaurants, visitor attractions, hotels and B&Bs this festive season."

Nick Rhodes, chief executive of Market Place Europe, said: "We are excited to bring our Christmas fayre to Harrogate town centre for the first time this December. And are grateful to the teams at Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council for making it possible.

"Extensive research has demonstrated that our events provide additional support to town centre economies. As Harrogate emerges from a challenging number of months we are looking forward to bringing a quality family friendly yuletide offering to the town centre.

"We have already had several expressions of interest from a number of coach companies who are keen to bring visitors to Harrogate this Christmas."

County Coun Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for access and member for Harrogate Saltergate, said: "We are pleased to work with the borough council and the organisers to ensure a Christmas market comes to the town.

"As always, our priority will be to ensure that the highways arrangements will be safe, with minimal disruption to local businesses and to residents. I am sure that the fayre will provide a welcome boost for the town’s businesses and residents after a difficult couple of years."

Due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, stalls will be spaced wider than normal and numbers will be limited to approximately 50 traders.