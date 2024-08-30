North Yorkshire Council approve plans for upgrades at RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have approved plans by the Royal Horticultural Society for new facilities at its Harlow Carr Gardens site including a workshop, drainage pond, storage, staff building, polytunnel and glasshouse.

The application was decided by the Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee on Thursday (August 29) as the site is leased to the RHS by landowner North Yorkshire Council.

All of the changes in the application relate to the service yard which is not accessible to the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RHS Harlow Carr is one of the most popular attractions in Harrogate due to its array of plants and last year it welcomed 460,000 visitors, according to the society.

The council have approved plans by the Royal Horticultural Society for new facilities at Harlow Carr in Harrogate

The plans were recommended for approval in an officer’s report which said it would give the tourism staple a boost.

Councillor Paul Haslam (Independent – Bilton and Nidd Gorge) said he supported the scheme but queried why the RHS hadn’t used the opportunity to improve sustainability at the site.

He also asked if the RHS had a licence to discharge sewage into a beck that runs to its southern edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Haslam said: “If I were Harlow Carr and a major organisation in horticulture, I’d include some sort of sustainability or minimising waste approach, was there any mention of that?”

Council planning officer Nick Turpin was unable to confirm if the RHS had the licence but said the organisation has traditionally been committed to sustainability.

Mr Turpin said: “In the RHS magazine sustainability is very high up on their agenda.

"This application is not the beacon of sustainability that you might want but it doesn’t mean they won’t do that in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were backed unanimously by councillors following a brief debate.

Councillor Chris Aldred (Liberal Democrat – High Harrogate and Kingsley) said: “I recently visited the reopened Harrogate Arms and had a quick nosey at Harlow Carr, it could do with a bit of TLC.

"There’s been no objections whatsoever and the neighbours are quite happy with it.”

Earlier in the meeting, chair Councillor John Mann (Conservative – Oatlands and Pannal) confirmed that an item related to two padel courts at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Club had been withdrawn, to the surprise of two members of the public who had come to observe.