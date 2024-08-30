North Yorkshire Council approve plans for upgrades at RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The application was decided by the Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee on Thursday (August 29) as the site is leased to the RHS by landowner North Yorkshire Council.
All of the changes in the application relate to the service yard which is not accessible to the general public.
RHS Harlow Carr is one of the most popular attractions in Harrogate due to its array of plants and last year it welcomed 460,000 visitors, according to the society.
The plans were recommended for approval in an officer’s report which said it would give the tourism staple a boost.
Councillor Paul Haslam (Independent – Bilton and Nidd Gorge) said he supported the scheme but queried why the RHS hadn’t used the opportunity to improve sustainability at the site.
He also asked if the RHS had a licence to discharge sewage into a beck that runs to its southern edge.
Councillor Haslam said: “If I were Harlow Carr and a major organisation in horticulture, I’d include some sort of sustainability or minimising waste approach, was there any mention of that?”
Council planning officer Nick Turpin was unable to confirm if the RHS had the licence but said the organisation has traditionally been committed to sustainability.
Mr Turpin said: “In the RHS magazine sustainability is very high up on their agenda.
"This application is not the beacon of sustainability that you might want but it doesn’t mean they won’t do that in the future.”
The plans were backed unanimously by councillors following a brief debate.
Councillor Chris Aldred (Liberal Democrat – High Harrogate and Kingsley) said: “I recently visited the reopened Harrogate Arms and had a quick nosey at Harlow Carr, it could do with a bit of TLC.
"There’s been no objections whatsoever and the neighbours are quite happy with it.”
Earlier in the meeting, chair Councillor John Mann (Conservative – Oatlands and Pannal) confirmed that an item related to two padel courts at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Club had been withdrawn, to the surprise of two members of the public who had come to observe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.