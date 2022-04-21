Local elections 2022: Labour takes aim at Tory strongholds in Harrogate district

The Labour party says it is 'optimistic' that it will have councillors elected in the 5 May elections.

However, the party is on the attack in Harrogate where it is aiming to gain ground on the Conservatives which have long held a tight grip on the district.

Labour will contest 12 out of 21 seats which will represent Harrogate on the new North Yorkshire Council - and the party has made a pledge to ensure the district is "not forgotten" when the new unitary authority replaces Harrogate Borough Council in April 2023.

Setting out its manifesto promises ahead of the 5 May vote, Labour has pledged to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, fight cuts to local rail and bus services, and contest new housing in overdeveloped areas and on greenfield sites.

It also said it will push for more affordable and better quality housing, as well as support for local businesses and high streets.

A party spokesperson said: "Labour is campaigning with a positive vision for our area.

"Our policies to reinvigorate our economy after the pandemic, protect our environment and cut pollution, provide high quality and genuinely sustainable and affordable housing and tackle anti-social behaviour will benefit our communities."

Labour also said it is "optimistic" that it will see a change in power in Harrogate where it last had a borough councillor elected in 2002.

The party currently has no seats on Harrogate Borough Council and just four on North Yorkshire County Council representing the Selby and Scarborough areas.

The party spokesperson added: "We have candidates with a range of experience working for our NHS, in education and in local business.

"Our candidates are already involved in grassroots community organisations, working to improve life for local residents - they all want to give something back to their local communities.

"Our team have been welcomed by local people as they go out and about, listening to and talking with voters about what matters to them.

"People are telling us they do not want more of the same on the new council and are enthusiastic about Labour’s message of positive change for our area."

The first name on Labour's list of candidates is Deborah Anne Havercroft, an NHS worker who will contest the Bilton and Nidd Gorge seat.

Andrew Zigmond will compete for the nearby Bilton Grange and New Park seat, while Patricia Ann Foxall is in the mix to become councillor for the Coppice Valley and Duchy division.

Chris Watt, vice-chairman of the Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party, is standing for the Fairfax and Starbeck seat, and John Adams, whose grandfather William Adams was Labour MP for South Hammersmith in 1945, will compete for the Harlow and St Georges division.

Former Labour councillor Geoffrey Foxall is hoping to win the High Harrogate and Kingsley seat, while mental health nurse Edward Clayson is competing for the Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate division.

In Knaresborough East, Sharon-Theresa Calvert is standing for Labour again after competing in a borough council by-election last year.

And in Knaresborough West, David Crosthwaite, who was a teacher at King James’s School and deputy headteacher at Selby High School, will also stand for the party.

Margaret Smith, chair of the Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party, is standing for the Oatlands and Pannal division, while welfare worker Helen Burke is hoping to win the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone seat.

The final name on the list is Andrew Williamson who previously worked for Harrogate Borough Council for six years. He will stand for the Valley Gardens and Central Harrogate seat.

Those elected will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council before transitioning to the new council in April 2023.

The deadline to register to vote has passed and those on the electoral register should have received a polling card or letter during the last two weeks in March.

Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on election day.

Those who are unable to vote in person can apply to vote by post or proxy.

For more information go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/voting-elections/county-elections