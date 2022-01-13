Jabs total hits 125,000 at Knaresborough Vaccination Centre

'Super-volunteer' George Simpson, centre, who has given over 1,500 hours of his time to Knaresborough Vaccination Centre pictured with Homecare Pharmacy vaccinator Janice John and Chain Lane Community Hub director Sue Vasey.

The Vacc Centre, which has been operational since March 2021, increased opening hours and appointment times last month and stayed open throughout Christmas week to meet government targets of having all adults offered their boosters by the year end.

In December the centre recorded its highest tally of 1,500 vaccinations in a single day - one person every 30 seconds!

Homecare Pharmacy director, Jason Baskind said: "For a relatively small site what the team and local community have achieved here is extraordinary.

"Staff have worked tirelessly, sometimes putting in 12-hour shifts to ensure booster appointments for all those eligible as well as accommodating younger people needing their first vaccinations. As always special thanks go to our wonderful volunteers who between them gave over 2,000 hours of their time throughout December."

The North Yorkshire region was recently reported as having one of the highest booster uptake rates in the country with more than 68% of people aged 12 and over now triple-jabbed.

Chain Lane Community Hub director, Sue Vasey, said: "We are delighted that Chain Lane Community Hub in partnership with Homecare Pharmacy and Knaresborough Connectors, has been able to play such a key part in the success of the vaccination programme in our region while also continuing to run our diverse timetable of community events and activities for the people of Knaresborough.

"We'd like to thank all the residents of the surrounding area for the goodwill and patience they showed during times of peak traffic to the site. Their support was really appreciated and made a challenging period much easier."

According to Jason the centre won't relax until everyone in the area has had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated.

He said: "It's fantastic that there has been such a high uptake in our area but there is still important work to be done.

"The latest research shows the booster is providing really high levels of immunity and just as importantly lessening its transmissibility to others.

"This next phase is about encouraging all those who haven't yet been fully vaccinated to come forward so we can beat this virus once and for all."

To achieve this the centre is now re-offering its convenient walk-in appointments and working to provide sessions for vulnerable groups or those with special emotional or physical needs, such as younger people with autism who may benefit from a calmer environment.

Said Jason: "Now we are past the vaccination peak we would encourage anyone with special requirements to get in touch to see how we can accommodate their needs.

"We also particularly welcome anyone who delayed or was worried about having their first vaccination for any reason to reach out to us for information, advice or reassurance.

"There is now plenty of free parking at the site and we are not anticipating any significant queues so all visitors can look forward to a seamless, friendly and convenient visit."

Latest clinic times and information

Throughout the remainder of January the Chain Lane Vaccination Centre will be open for booked and walk-in appointments from Wednesdays to Saturdays, between 8am and 5.30pm. Special slots for 12 - 15-year-olds will be held on these days between 3.30pm to 5.30pm and all day on Sundays, between 8am and 5.30pm.

After January opening times may be subject to change so anyone planning to 'grab a jab' should check the latest information at https://northyorkshireccg.nhs.uk/covid-19/north-yorkshire-walk-in-vaccination-clinics/

Vaccination information

12-18 year-olds: First and second doses of Pfizer available. Twelve weeks are currently required between first and second doses.

18 years and over: First, second and booster doses of both Moderna and Pfizer, subject to daily availability.

There must be at least eight weeks between first and second doses and three months between second and booster doses.

For information about Chain Lane Community Hub contact Sue Vasey or Julie Sweetman: [email protected]

For support about vaccinations for vulnerable groups or volunteering opportunities contact Clare Robinson: [email protected]