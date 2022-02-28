Harrogate to launch 24-hour vigil in support of Ukraine in town centre

Harrogate's 24-hour vigil of support for Ukraine has been organised by co-organised Lindis Percy,

The vigil will be launched tomorrow, Tuesday at the war memorial in Harrogate town centre at 10am and run to 10am on Wednesday to show Harrogate's support for the people of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The event has been organised Christopher and Lindis Percy, the veteran peace activist and retired nurse who was one of the original founders of the Campaign for the Accountability of American Bases (CAAB) at Menwith Hill.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vigil for Ukraine organisers are asking people to bring along messages of support for the people of Ukraine.

They say people are welcome to come along for as long or short as they can - and to wear warm clothing.

Ukraine’s health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion on February 14.

It also said 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The President of Ukrane Volodymyr Zelensky has said that more than 4,500 Russian troops have been killed in the conflict so far.