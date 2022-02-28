Harrogate's 'Cycling Nurses' take on Ride to the Rock for charity that helps people in Ukraine

Epic charity challenge - Harrogate's 'Cycling Nurses' Andy Dennis and Tracey Hill. (Picture by Ernesto Rogata)

Andy Dennis, a staff nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Harrogate District Hospital, and his partner Tracey Hill, a staff nurse at the Nurse Dermatology Department at York Hospital. are launching Ride to the Rock to raise money towards their ultimate target of £200,000 to help the "incredible work" of Médecins Sans Frontières, aka Doctors Without Borders.

At the moment the international medical charity, which works in around 60 countries to care for those suffering through conflict, epidemic and natural disaster, has been forced to halt its activities in Ukraine temporarily because of the Russian invasion.

But Andy and Tracey, who have built up a reputation for undertaking epic challenges to fundraise for MSF, say every penny counts for the charity.

Andy said: "I've been planning this ever since we successfully completed our Trans-USA ride in 2016.

"I have worked with MSF on four missions in the past and have seen how they work for the betterment of all humanity.

"MSF have had to stop some activities that had been running for years in Ukraine but it is currently looking at how and where they can support the population as things evolve."

Previous charity adventures for the Harrogate 'Cycling Nurses' have included a 4000-mile fundraising cycle ride from San Francisco to New York.

Ride to the Rock will see the couple cycle from Amsterdam to Gibraltar - just over 2000 miles.

With the epic bike ride set to begin in May, the intrepid duo now have approximately two months to attract more sponsorship towards their £200,000 total.

Andy said: "I first set out to raise £200,000 for MSF in 2010 and will keep going until it is achieved

"So far our overall total stands at currently at £113,184.

"It would be fantastic if we could raise £30,000 from Ride to the Rock towards our overall target of £200,000.

"We will be taking unpaid leave to carry out this challenge.

"The Intensive Care Department at Harrogate Hospital has fully supported me, as has the Dermatology Department at York Hospital where Tracey works.

"We are fortunate that we work for departments where the bosses appreciate the value of this cause."

Starbeck resident Andy has personal knowledge of just how important the work of MSF, a a non-political, non-religious medical organisation, can be round the world.

For he has travelled abroad several times in the past to to work for it on the frontline during both civil wars and deadly epidemics.

Andy said: "In 2005 I decided that I wanted to commit a significant part of my life to Doctors without Borders.

"So far, I have worked on four separate projects in Africa, including in Uganda (2005) South Sudan (2008 and 2013) and in the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone in 2014.

The route for Ride to the Rock will cross the Jura mountains, the Alps and the Pyrenees before reaching their final destination, Gibraltar.

The couple are seeking to attract business sponsors for different part of their 4,000-mile ride with the promise of the sponsor's name featuring prominently in their live marketing/social posts.

The main sections available for sponsorship during Ride to the Rock are:

Amsterdam to Geneva

Geneva to Barcelona

Barcelona to Gibraltar

The determined Andy, who once walked for more than three months from Amsterdam to Barcelona to raise £18,000 for MSF, said: "During our cycle, we will be visiting each of the operational centres of Médecins Sans Frontières in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Geneva and Barcelona before pushing on to Gibraltar.

"Each section can be sponsored and the company associated with each section will be front and centre in our social media posts."