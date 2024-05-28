Harrogate Lib Dem attacks Rishi Sunak's 'hare-brained' scheme to bring back National Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Lib Dems are warning that Rishi Sunak’s National Service plan would see cuts to vital services because of the way it would be funded.

After the Prime Minister set out a plan to require 18-year-olds take part in a form of National Service if the party were to win the general election on July 4, Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, described the idea as “hare-brained”.

"The National Service proposal is nothing but a desperate distraction from the Government’s record of failure on the NHS and economy,” said Mr Gordon who is taking on four-time Tory winner Andrew Jones for the seat.

"The Conservatives have said their plans would be paid for by slashing funding for local areas through the Shared Prosperity Fund from 2028-29.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, described Rishi Sunak's National Service idea as “hare-brained”. (Pictured contributed)

"This normally funds projects meant to boost jobs and living standards and support struggling public services.

“If the Conservatives were actually serious about defending Britain’s security, they would be reversing their plans to cut the British Army by 10,000 troops.”

The Prime Minister’s new scheme would not be full-blown conscription, which ended in 1960 when people were legally required to join the armed forces for a period of time.

But Rishi Sunak’s plans would compel 18-year-olds by law to complete a community programme over a 12-month period or enrol in a year-long military training scheme