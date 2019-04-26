"Enough is really enough": Langthorpe development approved despite councillor's protests

A plan to transform a field into 63 new homes at Langthorpe will go ahead, despite one councillor's claims "enough is really enough" when it comes to development in the area.

Councillor Robert Windass, who represents the neighbouring ward of Boroughbridge, was the only councillor who voted against the proposal by Taylor Wimpey for land west of Leeming Lane.

"It is not within my ward, but Boroughbridge, Langthorpe and Milby have taken more than their fair share of houses," he told his fellow planning committee councillors.

He also voiced his concerns that multiple developments in the area were "joining three separate villages into one large town".

"Enough is really enough. We don't need the houses," he added.

His objection was the only one received, as other members of the committee all voted to approve it.

During debate, Coun Nigel Simms voiced his support for the project, but with the caveat that it was wholly because of the affordable housing it would provide.

"The majority of it is smaller houses which should make it more affordable for local people...that's the reason I moved it," he said.

Harrogate Local Plan: Council responds to Flaxby Park's calls for "independent" review into new village

It means work can go ahead on the project, which includes an overall mix of housing consisting of four one bedroom dwellings, 10 two-bedroom, 33 three-bedroom and 16-four bedroom.

Identified in the borough council's draft local plan as site B2, the proposed development includes 25 homes designated as affordable.

The developers will be tasked with drawing up an S106 agreement with council that includes more than £30,000 to go towards infrastructure, including cycle and pedestrian paths.

The applicants won't have to put any money towards education provision in the area though, with the county authority determining that the development wouldn't overload the nearby Kirby Hill Primary School.

Prior to the meeting, Langthorpe Parish Council objected to the proposal, citing concerns over increased pressure on the area's sewage system, an abundance of surface water at the site, and a loss of green space.

Applicants Taylor Wimpey were also set to have another application for a 406-home project at Knaresborough decided at the meeting.

However, committee chair John Mann announced at the start of the meeting that it would be deferred to a future meeting due to "technical reasons".

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter