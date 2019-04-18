Langthorpe development "recommended for approval"

A sparsely-vegetated field at Langthorpe could be transformed into a neighbourhood of 63 homes if councillors approve a planning application for the area.

Planning committee members will debate the proposal for the land west of Leeming Lane at a meeting on April 25.

Identified in the borough council's draft local plan as site B2, the proposed development includes 25 homes designated as affordable.

The overall mix of housing includes four one bedroom dwellings, 10 two-bedroom, 33 three-bedroom and 16-four bedroom.

Council officers have recommended the development for approval, with plans to draw up a S106 agreement with the developers which would see them contribute £5,000 towards a Travel Plan, as well as £100 per each dwelling for public transport, and up to £25,000 for use on cycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

Langethorpe Parish Council have objected to the proposal, citing concerns over increased pressure on the area's sewage system, an abundance of surface water at the site, and a loss of green space.

Other public objections have included the loss and impact of trees and hedgerows on and adjacent to the site.

It's not the only application from developers Taylor Wimpey that'll be decided at the meeting, with a 406-home plan for Knaresborough on the agenda as well.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporting Service