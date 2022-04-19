Two years on: What has 'Think Harrogate' achieved?

Money well spent? Think Harrogate launched in March 2020 with the backing of £45,000 in taxpayer’s money.

Think Harrogate set out to create a "brand" for the district and was supported by several businesses ready to sell Harrogate's "story".

But what has the project actually achieved?

That was a question put to Conservative councillor Graham Swift, deputy leader of Harrogate Borough Council, at a meeting last week.

Councillor Swift said it was "quite extensive" how much Harrogate has got for the "modest" amount of money spent on the project which has been led by Preston-based marketing firm Thinking Place.

Yet this was not a view shared by the Liberal Democrats whose councillor Chris Aldred said they had heard "very little" about Think Harrogate's achievements.

Councillor Swift, who is also cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, responded: "A recent Ipsos survey looking into the UK's economic recovery from Covid identified Harrogate as the third best performing city or town.

"That is a direct impact of the work of our officers and Covid recovery plan, and is also part of the whole environment of what Think Harrogate is about."

He added: "I've read a few Liberal Democrat leaflets recently that claim much of this work is not worthwhile.

"I suggest that's because they ignore the data."

Councillor Swift said branding material produced as part of Think Harrogate had created a "clear narrative" for the district and been used in shops and on road signs, as well as part of a 'shop local, shop safe' campaign earlier in the Covid pandemic.

He also said the branding had been used by Harrogate Convention Centre and in a new tourism strategy led by the council's destination management organisation

But councillor Aldred argued these marketing campaigns and strategies would have still gone ahead - even without Think Harrogate.

He said: "We would have had the destination management organisation and we certainly had a tourism industry before the wonderful Think Harrogate came along."

In the first phases of the project, around £42,000 was spent on research on how the Harrogate district is perceived by the public and how its offer can be improved to attract more visitors and investment.

This also included consultations with businesses and residents, as well as the creation of a steering group and branding material.

A further £14,400 was spent on the project launch, printing costs, and events and classes which councillor Swift said were "very welcomed by very large numbers of people."

He also said a Think Harrogate leadership group had met six times during 2020.

And when questioned by councillor Aldred why they had not met more, councillor Swift said: "I don't know if you're aware but there is a thing called coronavirus which stopped a lot of meetings taking place."

Councillor Swift added: "The funds we have spent on supporting our £4 billion economy are modest, but they are cumulatively highly effective as demonstrated by the vibrancy of our town and the return to normal from coronavirus.

"There is also the marvellous work of our destination management organisation, the convention centre, our museums, leisure facilities and 1,100 staff - all of whom collectively add to the excellent product to ensure we all Think Harrogate."