Stray defenders hit out at 'absurd' review into 'under-use' of Harrogate's 200 acres of parkland

The forthcoming review into how Harrogate's "vastly underused" Stray can better be used for events has awoken memories of Harrogate Borough Council's attempt in 2016 to increase the amount of cultural entertainment or sporting events held each year on Harrogate's 200 acres of green parkland.

The SDA campaigned strongly - and successfully - against that idea during a lengthy public consultation conducted by the council.

From its reaction to the latest news, it appears to be ready to fight once again, even though Harrogate Borough Council has already said it will not be seeking a change in the law limiting the use of the Stray.

Judy d’Arcy Thompson, the chair of the Stray Defence Association, which was founded in 1933, said: "We entirely disagree with the absurd statement that the Stray is underused. Those who say so must go round with their eyes closed.

"Various charity events take place and the very successful Park Run has resumed, post pandemic.

"There are over 30 events planned for this year and aside of these Harrogate people use the Stray on a daily basis for sport, leisure, relaxation, games, picnics, walks, and the sheer joy of having an oasis of green calm in the middle of their town and their lives.

"It proved essential to so many during the Covid lockdowns and continues to be so."

The new review will also see the town's popular Valley Gardens and other green spaces come under scrutiny to ensure, in the words of Harrogate Borough Council, that the district "is gaining maximum social and economic benefit from these assets."

While Harrogate Borough Council has responsibility for protecting and managing the parkland, The Stray is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster and protected by Act of Parliament.

It was used during the UCI Road World Championships in 2019 when parts of the Stray used as a spectator area for the cycling event were badly damaged during heavy rain.

Before the event could be held, the government had to grant permission for the Stray to be used for events beyond the permitted 35 days a year.

This had also been the case for the Tour de Yorkshire in 2016 when Harrogate hosted part of the cycle race.

In an attempt to reassure groups concerned to protect the Stray, John McGivern, events manager at Destination Harrogate, said: "There is legislation in place that we have to work within, so it will be about making sure within that legislation we are making the best use of those spaces in the most commercial and beneficial ways.

"When we do take this work action forward, it will be based on what we can do within the existing parameters."

But the Stray Defence Association argues, while it is important to enable the Stray to be used for public health and well-being, it is vital that community use is given priority over any commercial exploitation.

Its viewpoint on this has been strengthened by the recent experience of Covid and lockdowns, added SDA chair Judy d’Arcy Thompson.

Mrs d’Arcy Thompson said: "There has been much emphasis on mental wellbeing recently and it is a proven fact that green spaces are essential for the benefit of this and everyone’s general health.

"Our Stray is also an enormous environmental benefit for the town.