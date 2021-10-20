New craft beer micropub coming to Boroughbridge after premises licence granted

Horsefair, Boroughbridge. Photo: Google.

Borough Tap will open at the former Horticouture florist on Horsefair but with reduced alcohol serving hours after some residents raised concerns over "rowdy" late-night behaviour from customers.

The application from landlord Paul McCusker was for the micropub to serve alcohol between 9am and 1am Monday to Sunday, however, this was reduced to 11am until 10pm on the same days by Harrogate Borough Council' s sub-licensing committee.

Mr McCusker told the committee he did not intend to open the micropub during all permissible hours and that it would be a "quiet and friendly" venue.

He added: "Borougbridge's population has expanded and there is a lack of amenities in the area. There is a gap in the market for a micropub specialising in craft and cask ales.

"I'm not going for the rowdy crowd. It's going to be catering for middle-aged people having a relaxed conversion over a pint.

"Not loud music or raucous events."

The licence was granted with conditions which mean no open alcoholic drinks can be taken out of the venue. All windows and doors will also have to be kept closed during opening hours to reduce the noise impact on neighbours.

A total of six residents raised objections to the application.

An objection was also received from North Yorkshire Police but this was withdrawn after the alcohol serving hours were reduced.