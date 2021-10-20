Ex-policeman to stand in new North Yorks police chief elections with tribute to David Amess and condemnation of previous commissioner

Keith Tordoff MBE said: "Women, victims of crime, their families and the Police, Fire Services and people of North Yorkshire have been badly let down by the previous Commissioner."

Pateley Bridge man Keith Tordoff MBE, who won more than 22,000 votes in May's York and North Yorkshire PFCC election, said residents in the county deserved better after Mr Allott's comments on the murder of Sarah Everard provoked widespread fury.

Mr Torodd said: "I look forward for the second time in a matter of months to be an Independent candidate in the election on Thursday, November 25 for the role of Police Fire and Crime Commissioner of North Yorkshire.

"Women, victims of crime, their families and the Police, Fire Services and people of North Yorkshire have been badly let down by the previous Commissioner.

"It was only right that the Conservative Commissioner resigned to allow for an election to elect a new Commissioner, one who will prioritise responses for crimes against women, hate crime and fight for justice for all victims of crime.

"The Police and Fire Services of North Yorkshire need a Commissioner who will support and highlight the amazing work they do each and every hour of each day.

"With my Policing, business and community led background, I will work tirelessly if elected to keep the people living, working or visiting North Yorkshire safe.

Mr Tordoff continued: "The recent brutal murder of Sir David Amess MP in his Southend constituency has raised the question of protecting Members of Parliament.

"I was a Police authorised firearms officer who provided personal protection for Ministers in Her Majesty's Government during my service.

"I know from that time the Ministers I acted as protection for would have opted for living in a world where it should not be necessary to be protected twenty four hours a day. Sadly we do not live in such a World.

"The people who are elected to Public Office pursue the roles with a passion and desire to help bring about positive changes for others.

"The public figures usually start by trying to bring about positive improvements in their local communities.

"From what I have read, Sir David Amess who was brutally murdered in his Southend constituency epitomised the work of a community champion. Sir David was passionate and worked tirelessly for his ' Town ' which he believed deserved the status of a ' City '.

"It is a fitting tribute and honour to Sir David that the Queen will declare Southend a City, yet so tragic and poignant that Sir David is not here for the declaration. RIP."

Factfile: May's PFCC election in York and North Yorkshire

Taking into account first and second preference votes, the final results were:

Phillip Allott (Conservative) - 84,737 votes

Alison Hume (Labour) - 53,442 votes

Keith Tordoff (Independent) - 22,338

James Barker (Liberal Democrats) - 19,773 votes