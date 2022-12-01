Here is when bins will be collected in Harrogate over Christmas and New Year

This year, there will only be changes the week commencing Monday, December 26.

Here is when bins will be collected…

- If your usual collection day is December 26, it will be December 27

Harrogate Borough Council have announced the dates when bins will be collected over Christmas and New Year

- If your usual collection day is December 27, it will be December 28

- If your usual collection day is December 28, it will be December 29

- If your usual collection day is December 29, it will be December 30

- If your usual collection day is December 30, it will be December 31

Bin collections will return to normal on Monday, January 2.

