News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Here is when bins will be collected in Harrogate over Christmas and New Year

Harrogate Borough Council has announced the dates when waste and recycling bin collections will take place over Christmas and New Year.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

This year, there will only be changes the week commencing Monday, December 26.

Here is when bins will be collected…

Hide Ad

- If your usual collection day is December 26, it will be December 27

Harrogate Borough Council have announced the dates when bins will be collected over Christmas and New Year

Most Popular

- If your usual collection day is December 27, it will be December 28

- If your usual collection day is December 28, it will be December 29

Hide Ad

12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

- If your usual collection day is December 29, it will be December 30

Hide Ad

- If your usual collection day is December 30, it will be December 31

Bin collections will return to normal on Monday, January 2.

Hide Ad

If you are unsure, you can check by visiting https://secure.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea

Here are 12 of the best places to get a coffee in Harrogate - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

HarrogateHarrogate Borough Council