Take a look at these 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from November 28.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago

Here we take a look at twelve new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

1. York Place, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom cottage is for sale with Myrings for £600,000

2. Bryony Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £495,000

3. St Helens Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £575,000

4. King Edwards Drive, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £179,950

