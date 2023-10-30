Plans have been submitted to convert the former Kings Club in Harrogate into 14 apartments.

The building, on the corner of Station Parade and Beulah Street, is close to the bus station and is one of the most recognisable in the town centre.

The strip club closed due to the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and never reopened.

After being empty for almost four years, planning documents state the owner hopes give it a major refurbishment to “bring it back to its former glory”.

Kings Club on Oxford Street, Harrogate

Documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council said that its current adult entertainment use causes “frequent issues”, including complaints of drunken guests leaving late into the night, excessive noise, anti-social behaviour and damage to surrounding properties.

The applicant has looked to rent the first and second floors to new club operators. However, it said the post-Covid demand for nightlife has deteriorated.

The 200-capacity venue was set out over two bar levels and included 25 strip booths as well as a large dancing stage with a pole.

But the owner said if it was to remain as a nightclub it would need considerable investment to bring it up to an acceptable standard.

It concluded that converting the upper floors to a selection of “high-quality” two-bedroom apartments is the only viable economic use of the building. Access for residents would be on Beulah Street.

Kings Club was run by businessman Paul Kinsey, who also ran the Viper Rooms and Moko Lounge nightclubs in Harrogate, but all three are now closed.

In a submission to the council, architect James Robinson wrote: “The proposed conversion of the upper floors of 1 Oxford Street will have a significant net improvement to the surrounding area and economy over the existing strip club use.

“This is an important building, located in a very prominent town centre location, and its current use as adult entertainment is not fitting for the surrounding area.

"As mentioned, the current use attracts anti-social behavour, and the conversion to high quality flats is a much more appropriate and viable use for the building.”