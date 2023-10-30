Harrogate MP says plans for fire-ravaged former McColl's supermarket in Starbeck are expected soon

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones says long-awaited plans for Starbeck’s former McColl’s supermarket building could be unveiled before Christmas, following a meeting with its owner.

Fire ripped through the supermarket in July 2018 but more than five years later the Victorian-era building is still a burned-out shell.

Andrew Hart, owner of the Red Box post office opposite the site, has spearheaded a campaign for the building to be brought back into use and last year members of the Starbeck community painted it the colours of the Ukraine flag to improve its appearance.

Bates and Hemingborough, which own the building, had plans for it to be demolished approved by Harrogate Borough Council in February 2022 but it remains standing.

Starbeck’s former McColl’s supermarket building has been painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag

Posting on his Community News website, Mr Jones said he recently had a “constructive” meeting with the owners, who promised him that a scheme would be put forward soon. The plans are for retail on the ground floor and apartments on the first floor.

The owner, and the architect who is designing the plans, hope to run a public exhibition in Starbeck before Christmas so that residents can comment on the proposals.

Mr Jones said: “This is very positive as, like many others, I have been keen to see proposals brought forward so that we can see progress on removing a building which is, frankly, an eyesore.

"It is important that in bringing this site back into use the setting next to St Andrew’s Church is respected.